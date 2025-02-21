02/21/2025



Updated at 7:32 p.m.





Section 29 of the Provincial Court of Madrid will lay this Monday at the dome of the Latin band of the Trinitarians in the Almendrales-Legazpi sector of the capital. This is one of the territorial ‘choirs’ plus 178 years in jail, distributed according to the degree of participation in the two murder attempts that are judged, occurred on January 14, 2022.

In a neat written, the Court recounts that the ‘fall’ (attack, in the slang of these groups) was close to costing two young people, who thought they were members of the Dominican Don’s Play (DDP), The main rival band. They were stabbed in the Railroad Green Wedge Park, in the Arganzuela district, but they were wrong.

After several months of investigation, the information brigade of the National Police arrested 12 trinitarios, five minors and seven of age, after seriously and planned the boys, after a large onslaught whose objective was to end members of Other rival bands, since the victims were in a place characterized by the transit of young people who are part of Latin bands.

For all these reasons, at the end of June 2022, the twelve alleged authors were arrested, who were made available to the judicial authority, who decreed the entry into prison of all of them. With respect to the five minors, the Minors Court ordered its internment in a closed reform center.









With regard to adults, all have a police record and numerous identifications on the street for similar crimes, except for one. Thus, with a history, an 18 -year -old Spanish, a 19 -year -old Spanish, two other Spanish nationalized 20s and 21 years and another 19 -year -old Cape Verde Member, in addition to a 19 -year -old Dominican who did not have reviews.

During the operation, a dozen entries and records were made in the homes of the arrested and various machetes white weapons have been seized, ammunition as well as numerous garments related to the band of the trinitarians.