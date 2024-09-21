Progress after a difficult period

After winning the world title in 2021, Fabio Quartararo’s career has taken an unfortunate turn in terms of performance. The sharp decline in performance of Yamaha starting from the second half of the 2022 season and the simultaneous definitive growth in performance of the Ducati patrol has made the possible repeat of the world championship slip away from the hands of the Diablo and in the last two years has forced him to fight for the last positions in the points zone rather than for podiums and victories.

In recent weeks, however, Yamaha seems to have finally made some interesting steps forward in terms of performance, as demonstrated for example by the fifth place – first behind the new ‘fantastic 4’ – obtained by Quartararo in the pre-qualifying of Misano-2. Speaking to the media, including FormulaPassion.it, the Nice champion explained the small evolutions brought by the Iwata house for the last European race before the grand finale in Valencia. No revolution – that could happen if and when the much talked about switch to the V4 engine becomes effective – but small adjustments that are proving effective.

“I know my worth”

“There is not a big difference because compared to the tests done here after the San Marino GP – Quartararo explained – we have a different engine, which is not an engine that gives us more performance, but a little easier to ride, and we have improved the base of our bike a little with the setting that we tried in the test, and this gives us more confidence to go faster”. While waiting to understand how this weekend will end when it gets into full swing, Quartararo proudly reiterated that he has not lost faith in his talent.

“I know I haven’t forgotten how to do it,” said the French champion. “I know that at any moment, even if it’s tenth or 15th, I always give my all. The day we really improve and have a really competitive bike, I know where I’ll be in terms of positions. In the top three? I hope so.”