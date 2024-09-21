Alianza and América de Cali will face each other in a match corresponding to matchday 11 of the Finalización 2024 tournament of the Liga Betplay Dimayor. The Diablos Rojos have had a very good start this season and are in second position in the general table with two games pending, while the Vallenatos are at the bottom of the table, in 15th place.
Below we tell you what you need to know about the duel between Alianza and América: where and how to watch, time, date, probable lineups, forecast and news.
City: Valledupar, Colombia
Stadium: Armando Maestre Pavajeau Stadium
Date: September 21st
Schedule: 18:20 hours in Colombia
In Colombia, the match can be followed live on Win Sports+.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
National Athletic
|
2-1 D
|
Colombian Cup
|
National Athletic
|
1-1
|
Colombian Cup
|
Pereira Sports
|
1-0 D
|
Completion 2024
|
Fortaleza FC
|
1-1
|
Completion 2024
|
Boyaca Chicó
|
4-0 V
|
Completion 2024
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Pereira Sports
|
1-0 V
|
Completion 2024
|
Tolima Sports
|
1-10 V
|
Completion 2024
|
Jaguars of Cordoba
|
1-0 D
|
Completion 2024
|
Athletic Bucaramanga
|
1-12V
|
Completion 2024
|
Boyaca Patriots
|
1-1
|
Completion 2024
América de Cali has had a formidable run this season and is exciting its fans. However, some negative news has shaken its surroundings in recent days.
Jorge ‘Polilla’ Da Silva confirmed that he had to remove a player for indiscipline. The player in question is the forward Yojan Garcés.
The coach did not elaborate on what the fault was with this element, but made it clear that those who do not behave as they should will no longer be taken into account.
Alliance: C. Mosquera, E. Navarro, L. Ospina, J. Figueroa, L. Saldaña, S. Orozco, J. Castillo, R. Colpa, E. Torres, A. Rentería, E. Batalla.
America from Cali: J. Graterol, N. Castrillón, A. Mosquera, D. Bocanegra, E. Velasco, H. Rivera, F. Leys, C. Puertas, A. Zapata, D. Vergara, A. Ramos.
América de Cali will be the clear favourite to take home all three points in this visit to Maestre Pavajeau. The ‘Mecha’ has had a great tournament and with a couple of games remaining they could reach and surpass Once Caldas.
Alliance 1-3 America de Cali
#Alianza #América #Cali #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply