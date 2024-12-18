The political reproaches that in recent days the central and Valencian governments have been crossing over direct aid to those affected by DANA have been expanded to the work of removal of belongings and cars of the municipalities. The trigger has been two fires declared in a temporary rubbish dump in Alberic last Sunday and in a car collection site in Catarroja on Monday afternoon. In this last case, the Consell has requested more vigilance to avoid acts of vandalism and the Government delegate, Pilar Bernaberesponded that the solution “is not to monitor them, it is to remove the cars.” Hours later, the vice president Susana Camarero He regretted that the central Executive “took weeks” to regulate the removal of damaged vehicles: “We would have made progress,” he said.

After the plenary session of the Consell this Tuesday, Camarero stated that the Generalitat is working to “prevent” these incidents from occurring and has reproached Bernabé for his criticism of the Generalitat regarding the removal of vehicles from these spaces, demonstrations that he has considered that they are “out of place.” In fact, he reminded the Government delegate that it is “co-director of Cecopi and, therefore, all the decisions that are made have to be cited in the first person”, in addition to being “the person responsible for the Government of Spain” in this body.

Aside from this, the number 2 of the Consell has emphasized that “for weeks” the president of the Generalitat, in “each of the meetings” of Cecopi asked the Government for “a royal decree to regulate how cars were removedboth the roads and the provisional fields. It took us weeks until he decided to approve that measure,” he said.

Bernabé, for his part, has replied that security at these points has been reinforced with the presence of the National Police and the Civil Guard, while with the local police “it is a matter that the Generalitat has to decide what to do.” Despite the fact that the regional Executive “three weeks ago urged the Government of Spain to approve this decree so that the cars could be removed from the fields as soon as possible”, to this day “they are still there”he has denounced.

The delegate has questioned that the Generalitat has passed “a list to the town councils so that they are the ones that they dedicate themselves to calling the scrapyards to take the cars away.”

They ask for an action plan

The researcher at the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV) Antonio Garcia has requested the development of “an action plan” for the removal of cars accumulated in lots “as soon as possible.” “Having that close to the population is not a good idea,” he warns.

Procedures at dealerships



This Wednesday, the Ministry of Industry opens the web application of the Restart Auto+ Plan so that participating dealers can process government aid to replace vehicles lost by DANA. Direct aid can reach 10,000 euros.