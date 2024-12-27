The General Directorate of Public Health of the Community of Madrid has raised the risk of a cold wave to high for this weekend in the region, with temperatures below zero. After recording a minimum temperature of 3.4 degrees Celsius last morning, This Friday the thermometer is expected to be below zero degrees, with negative 1.1 degrees. This trend will be repeated until Sunday with 1.2 degrees below zero on Saturday and 1 degree below zero on Sunday.

It is an evolution of minimum temperatures expected for the next three days prepared from the average temperatures of the Barajas, Cuatro Vientos, Getafe and Retiro observatories provided by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

From Public Health they remember that the cold aggravates diseases that affect the heart and lungs, and favors colds, bronchial infections and flu, among others. Particularly vulnerable to the effects of cold are the elderly, people with chronic ailments (heart, respiratory, etc.), babies, and people who are homeless or economically deprived.

Therefore, they recommend keep a heat source on at home, Closing doors and windows tightly and letting the sun in as much as possible. However, caution must be taken with wood and gas stoves to avoid fires and carbon monoxide poisoning.

One has to dress appropriately, preferably with several layers of clothing, and make sure you have enough food and your medications at home. They also advise avoiding sitting still for long periods of time, as physical activity combats the cold and benefits health. Drinking alcohol should be avoided, because although it produces heat at first, it can later cause hypothermia. Likewise, they recommend, among other measures, always being well informed about the weather forecasts before leaving home and taking extreme caution to avoid falls when frost occurs on the street.