Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom has had to withdraw from her commitments in the short term due to a health problem that has been dragging on. As reported by the British royal house, it would specifically be a chest infection from which he has not fully recovered.

What are the symptoms?

According to him National Health Service (NHS) English, a chest infection is that which affects the lungs or the airways of the chest. This is usually a complication of a cold or flu.

The main symptomsagain according to the British public body, include:

Chest cough, sometimes with greenish or yellowish phlegm.

Whistles.

Shortness of breath.

Chest pain or discomfort.

High fever.

Headaches.

Muscle pain.

Fatigue.

Despite how annoying they can be, these discomforts usually resolve on their own within seven to ten days. Some of the milder symptoms, such as cough or runny nose, may last longer, up to three weeks.

In young children, elderly people or patients with a compromised immune system complications are more likely to occurso these people should in any case consult a professional whenever symptoms of a chest infection appear.

How is chest infection treated?

When the problem does not resolve on its own, it may be necessary seek medical attention and receive treatment. The strategy to follow will depend mainly on the cause of the disease, which is usually determined by analysis of mucus or blood.





So, when it goes viral, It must be the immune system that ends the problem and the approach consists mainly of avoiding complications, providing support to the patient and relieving symptoms that may occur.

In contrast, bacterial infections are treated with antibiotic administrationwhose course must be followed for its entire duration even if there is an improvement in symptoms to ensure maximum effectiveness and prevent recurrences that may even be resistant to treatment.

References

NHS. Chest Infection. Consulted online at on December 3, 2024.

