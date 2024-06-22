by VALERIO BARRETTA

Ferrari, Spain’s qualifications are a disappointment

With the third row in qualifying at Montmeló, the Ferrari she didn’t put herself in the ideal conditions for tomorrow. The Catalan track is notoriously not conducive to overtaking, nevertheless in Maranello they hope to at least fight for the podium, displacing a Mercedes whose pace seems less promising. Frederic Vasseur and Charles Leclerc believe so, while Carlos Sainz he’s focusing more on the start: without a convincing start, tomorrow it will be difficult to aspire to a top-3.

Sainz’s words

“Before the weekend I would have said that this was not a track where we could be very competitive, because it is similar a bit to China and Suzuka, where we were not strongcommented the Spaniard a Sky Sports F1. “However, free practice encouraged me and I thought we could fight for pole, but once we got to Q2 we saw that Red Bull and McLaren had a bit more“.

“Podium? If we start well and place ourselves in the top-5, it’s possible. If we are sixth after the first lap it will become more and more complicated, but I think that if we are a little further ahead we can fight, also considering how much strategy matters“.

“There Mercedes he beat us both by 30 thousandths, and it is sure that we can find these 30 thousandths on this car or on our ride: the reality, however, is that they have improved a lot in the last few races and we are slower. Now we have to start pushing because they are stronger on these circuits“.