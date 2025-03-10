Video
The Chief of Sports editor, Joan Josep Pallàs, and journalists Sergio Heredia and Juan Bautista Martínez, analyze the sports news in ‘There is a game’ every Monday.
This weekly section will keep readers informed about the most relevant events of the weekend day, while offering a detailed analysis of expectations for sporting events in the next few days.
