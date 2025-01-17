Real Madrid got their ticket to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey this Thursday against Celta de Vigo with a lot of controversy. Seconds before the first goal, signed by Kylian Mbappé, The Galician team claimed a penalty from goalkeeper Lunin on Swedberg that the referee did not whistle and the action ended in a white goal.

After the meeting, several of the protagonists of the duel spoke publicly with a criticism towards the refereeing of José Luis Munuera Montero at the Santiago Bernabéu.

“I believe there are some controversial actions. I have not seen them, but from what they tell me it is It’s a shame that with all the referees, with the VAR and with everything that these errors can be made“Marcos Alonso began by saying at a press conference.

Furthermore, he added: “I don’t like to talk about the referees. In the end they are the ones who make the decisions, They have more means than ever to make the right decision and not make mistakes. It’s a shame.”

When the Celta footballer was asked what the referee had told him when showing him a yellow card received, he statedor: “I don’t know, the referees… Talk about it, you guys, that’s what you’re there for.”

Another of those who publicly complained about refereeing errors was Claudio Giráldez, Celta coach. “It is decisive, it is clear, I am going to try, as I said the other day, not to talk about the referees”he assured about Lunin’s action on Swedberg.

Regarding what he said to the referee, Giráldez explained: “I am a young coach, I have been in First Division for less than a year and I have to train to see how the VAR works because I don’t quite understand it.”

“I would ask for forgiveness again, the referees are professionals and I blame myself for the lack of training and I have to learn about VAR, I have to train myself. The referee does not have to say much about it today if the VAR does not tell him that it is necessary to review“said the Galician coach.





Striker Borja Iglesias also spoke about the action publicly: “I am very close and my feeling on the field is that it is a penalty. Now when I saw it at the end of the game and for me it was a penalty. Then a thousand things happen in a game and you don’t know what happens but in the moment and with Madrid’s first goal it changes a lot.”