by VALERIO BARRETTA

Mercedes confirms progress

In qualifying for the Spanish GP the Mercedes he offered another important feedback on his growth, positioning himself on the second row of the starting grid, with Lewis Hamilton third by two thousandths over George Russell. The W15s beat the Ferraris, a McLaren and a Red Bull, and since the appetite is now consuming the Briton wants that victory that he has been missing since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Hamilton’s words

“This is a another encouraging result for us as a team“, commented the seven-time world champion. “Everyone worked hard to make updates and improvements to the car, making progress and small steps forward throughout the season. We are also starting to become more consistent and that is very important for us. This is thanks to all the team members who put in the extra hours and I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart. The car is increasingly pleasant to drive. Today the gap was three tenths, but I think it was actually less because we didn’t make the most of the car on the last lap.“.

“Tomorrow I will concentrate on trying to fight for the victory. We are in a good starting position, thanks to the long straight leading to the first corner. Degradation will also play a fundamental role in the race and I think our long runs in practice were excellent in this respect. I hope this translates into a good afternoon on Sunday“.

Russell’s words

“The car gave excellent sensations this weekend. Our pace was fast throughout the tests and we were confident for qualifying. Having ‘blocked’ the second row is a good result, but the gap to Norris and Verstappen was slightly greater than we expected“added Russell. “Lewis and I both did good laps, but I think we both left something on the track. On a challenging track like this it is very difficult to fit the tires perfectly into the window. I believe that those who preceded us managed to do it, today perhaps we have not succeeded. On a circuit like this, a car’s race pace will always prevail. I think our pace was good all weekend and I hope we can fight for the podium and potentially for the victory. The recent progress made with the car is clearly helping us and we look forward to building on this momentum“.