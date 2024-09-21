At the foot of the podium

Marc Marquez finished fourth in the Sprint race of the Emilia Romagna GP, the second consecutive round on the Misano track. A result that the eight-time world champion judged – speaking to the media including FormulaPassion.it in the mixed zone – “good” and “in line with the expectations I told you about in the press conference on Thursday”. For tomorrow’s race, the target of the rider from Cervera is similar: “I aim to finish in the top-4”, he explained. It is currently impossible to think of repeating the success of two weeks ago – favored by the unstable weather – and inserting himself into the challenge between Martin and Bagnaia.

We learn from our mistakes

The most interesting words, however, were reserved by Marquez for those who asked him for an opinion on his constant crashes in qualifying. After starting ninth in the Misano-1 weekend due to a crash, today the #93 only achieved the seventh time in Q2, also in this case following a crash. The standard-bearer of the Gresini team explained that he continues to lack confidence with the new tires and that the only way he has to understand the reasons for this lack of feeling is to experiment and – consequently – make mistakes.

“Life is like that. You try and you fail. The problem is that to learn and try, we are trying things in front of millions of people. But we have to accept it. I will continue to try – the future Ducati factory rider remarked – I feel uncomfortable [con le gomme nuove]but I have to understand why I feel uncomfortable. If it’s because I don’t put enough load on them or if it’s because I put too much load on them. Luckily for me I fell at turn 3 in qualifying, because then I also had a difficult moment in the race and I managed it. I’m going forward in this way. I have the confidence of the last victories on my side and I’ll try again in Malaysia. Maybe I’ll end up in the gravel again, we’ll see. But I hope to improve for the future”, concluded Marquez.