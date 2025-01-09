He testifies in favor of the defense before the judge investigating the co-founder of Mecano and ends up confirming the prosecution’s thesis about his entry into Spain





One of the interns in Nacho Cano’s musical ‘Malinche’, named Victoria, has testified as a witness before the judge investigating the artist for crimes against foreign workers that, contrary to what her former roommate and original complainant of this matter…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only