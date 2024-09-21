“Hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy is a disease that may not be very widespread in the population, but it could have a very significant impact on patients. Education and efforts to raise awareness of the symptoms, how to diagnose it and how to treat it are very important. It is important to know about it because, as often happens, the sooner it is treated, the better it is for patients.” Regina Vasiliou, general manager of Bristol Myers Squibb Italia, said this at the start of the national campaign ‘Make room for the heart’ dedicated to raising awareness of the disease, organized in Milan on the eve of the third ‘Run For Inclusion’, with the installation of a sheet-shaped bench, symbolizing the need to inform about a little-known heart disease. The campaign is promoted by Bmse and created with the patronage of the patient association Aicarm Aps (Italian Cardiomyopathy Association) and the cardiologists of Sic and Anmco.