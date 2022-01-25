The Brazilian team has already started work in Quito (Ecuador) for the game next Thursday (27) against the home team for the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, in Qatar.

Still without a large part of the squad, Everton Ribeiro and Gabriel Barbosa, both from Flamengo, did some work at the academy. The rest of the team is expected to arrive this Monday.

We are coming! #Brazilian Team started performing yesterday for another series of Qualifiers games. Let’s go upstairs! Photos: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF pic.twitter.com/yNhRLsxdFg — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) January 24, 2022

“It’s great to be back. I am very happy to have this opportunity again, to represent Brazil. The national team shirt is a dream that we fulfill whenever it is possible to be here”, said Everton Ribeiro.

Brazil will face Ecuador, next Thursday, from 18:00h (Brasília time), at the Casa Blanca stadium, for the 15th round of the competition. Following, Amarelinha travels to Belo Horizonte, where it faces Paraguay on February 1st.

