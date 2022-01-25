The Government delegate in Murcia, José Vélez, promised yesterday with agricultural organizations to study, together with Seprona, the methods that farmers are using to try to save their crops when there is frost, such as burning paraffin.

According to Joaquín Gómez, president of Apoexpa, «Vélez has been very receptive to our request and has told us that he understands our problem, for which he has informed us that he will immediately contact Seprona so that they refrain from filing any farmer if he uses legal methods’.

The delegate, according to Gómez, promised to issue an official statement establishing what are the methods that farmers can use to save their farms without eluding the law. The meeting was also attended by representatives of Proexport, Coag, Fecoam, Asaja and UPA.

After the meeting, Antonio Moreno, Secretary of Agriculture of the latter organization, blamed environmental groups for “being behind the files that Seprona opened last week to several farmers, when they resorted to burning paraffin boats to heat their plantations and avoid so the fruit trees of early varieties of peach and nectarine will freeze». Moreno indicated that the paraffin “is approved by the EEC and authorized for sale in Spain”, for which he sees “incomprehensible that there are authorities who do not know about it and even sanction, letting themselves be carried away by people who are inciting to make this type of complaint” .

The UPA secretary also recalled that “paraffin is used in many Spanish regions and in other countries around the world”, and urged farmers to “continue using this type of fuel”.