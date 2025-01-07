Qualcomm began 2025 with a firm step in the desktop computing and entry-level laptop market. The microprocessor firm presented its new Snapdragon

The new Snapdragon However, Qualcomm makes up for this with the power of its integrated neural processing unit (NPU), which reaches up to 45 TLOPS (45 trillion operations per second).

The NPU is a new feature that users should consider when choosing their next computer. In chips, the NPU is specially optimized to execute operations on neural networks, which are the basis of most artificial intelligence algorithms. The higher the TOPS, the faster AI tasks will be executed without interfering with other device operations managed by the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and the Central Processing Unit (CPU).

Qualcomm promises fast AI, processing for almost any program, and long battery life with its new product. The development of the Snapdragon

Certifications at a lower price

Currently, Microsoft is trying to promote the ‘PC+Copilot’ seal, a kind of certification for computers that can run AI very well. There are some strict guidelines for a terminal to obtain this certification. The most important of them is that they have an NPU capable of executing more than 40 TOPS. There are already several ‘PC+Copilot’ laptops on the market with Intel and AMD processors, but their price exceeds the $1,000 barrier.

Qualcomm intends for computer manufacturers to obtain this certification with cheaper processor options. The Snapdragon X platform can be used in laptops and desktop computers. During its presentation at CES 2025, the brand announced collaborations with HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer and Asus.

The GPU section is the one that has suffered the most significant cut. The Snapdragon X includes a GPU capable of running 1.7 TLOPS, while Qualcomm’s most powerful chip, the Snapdragon Terminals with the new economic platform will be limited in terms of graphic processing, but will have the same neural power as the most advanced chips.

“Transform your PC experience with the processor tailored to today’s on-the-go, on-the-go lifestyles, on a budget. “The chip delivers incredible performance and all-day battery life with an efficient and responsive CPU, integrated GPU, and innovative NPU,” the brand promises.