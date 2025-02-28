Video | Manu Sánchez dedicates the Andalusian medal to public health: “He has saved my life”

The humorist and communicator Manu Sánchez has converted his speech of thanks when receiving the Andalusian medal to human values ​​in an allegation in defense of Andalusian public health. “Today I am here thanks to the public health of Andalusia. They have saved my life, ”said the Sevillian presenter during the official act held this Friday, February 28 on the occasion of Andalusia’s Day.

Moreno claims his proposal to the government for the Quita: “Andalusia cannot accept something that does not solve any problem”

Visibly excited, Manu Sánchez recalled that the public health system saved his life, after facing two “life or death” operations for a cancer that was diagnosed two years ago. With a mixture of gratitude and vindication, he has asked that “let us take, take care and protect our public health.”

“I know that the blanket is short, that if we throw for health we are seen on the other hand, but I have learned it to sticks: when they told me, Manu, you have cancereverything else had to wait a little, my projects, my theater, my trips … Well, to wait, the first is the first, ”he confessed as he started laughing and tears among the attendees, including Eva González, presenter of the gala who could not contain the emotion by inviting him to take the floor.

The presenter wanted to expressly thank the attention received at the Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Seville and, in particular, to his oncologist, Begoña Pérez, who said: “Go wherever you want, but when those cases are complicated and the thing becomes difficult, life we ​​save you here, in this reference hospital, in the public health of Andalusia.”

From the sincere emotion, but without abandoning its characteristic humor, Manu Sánchez reflected aloud next to the public: “This medal I do not know if I deserve it, but since cancer I do not deserve it and I have had to stay, I am also staying them too.” Then, he went to camera to talk directly to his two children, Manuel and Leonor, to see “what prettiest things are happening to dad.”

Manu Sánchez: “The ultra -right has sneaked into the crack of telling the poor who are because of other poor people”



Sánchez has closed his speech by dedicating his wife, his parents and grandparents the Andalusia Medal, “the highest distinction to which any human being aspires, which is to be Andalusian and be a prophet in his land.” And his speech was permeated again by claiming that “Andalusia is my house and my cause, and it is worth getting wet because this medal is for human values, and having courage and humanism is the perfect definition of Andalusia.”