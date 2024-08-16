Chihuahua.- A trailer belonging to Municipal Public Works skidded in the south of the city, causing the box to lose its verticality and a D4 bulldozer to end up crushing an employee who was removing some cables that were at a low height.

The incident took place on the Gaza of 120th Street and Silvestre Terrazas south of the city of Chihuahua.

The young man is believed to have died instantly after being crushed by the D4 bulldozer.

Another man, who was helping to remove cables, was injured and was taken by Red Cross paramedics to Palmore Hospital for prompt medical attention.

Firefighters, traffic police and a large crane were required to remove the bulldozer and extract the body.

Agents from the State Attorney General’s Office arrived to begin the corresponding investigations.