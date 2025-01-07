Last year at CES, Samsung introduced us to a sleek new way to play with the Music Frame speaker. It introduced multiple speakers inside a functional photo frame. The Monar Canvas takes this idea to new heights, offering built-in speakers as well as a 19-inch screen in the center with all kinds of ways to change the scenery. Not only can you place your own images or choose from over 50,000 classic paintings, but the Monar can also display lyrics from your favorite songs and even create AI art based on those lyrics. In the brief time I had with the speaker, its artistic interpretations were…interesting. Still, while I’m not sure I always got the essence of each song, it was fascinating to watch (and sounds pretty good too). My favorite touch? The side control in the form of a miniature turntable. —Ryan Waniata

Superpowers for the Apple Watch

Photo: Tristan deBrauwere

WowMouse

Do you have an Apple Watch? If you download the new application Doublepoint WowMouseyou can use finger gestures to control the cursor on your MacBook. Sit up in bed and hit Next Episode on your Mac screen without even touching the laptop– Just wear Apple Watch on your wrist and make hand gestures like a Jedi.

Last year, the company started with a Wear OS app for the Pixel Watch and Samsung Galaxy smartwatches, but now it’s the Apple Watch’s turn. There are some caveats – the Apple Watch can’t control an iPhone’s screen, while this is possible with a Wear OS watch and an Android phone – but it’s supposedly on the roadmap.

It works with the inertial measurement units (IMU) sensor of most smartwatches, and you can do some gestures, such as a double tap. Right now, the main utility is to control the Mac screen in front of you, but the goal is to allow it to work with a variety of Bluetooth-enabled devices. Imagine being able to play the next song with a touch of your thumb and forefinger while you run, instead of having to fiddle with the controls on your wireless headphones. Or control the TV interface with a gesture instead of reaching for a remote control. Or dim a smart lamp without speaking out loud or opening an app.—Julian Chokkattu

Article originally published in WIRED. Adapted by Mauricio Serfatty Godoy.