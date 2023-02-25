Qatargate scandal, trouble for Forza Italia too. While Panzeri also mentions Susanna Camusso

The Qatargate scandal continues to be talked about. And this time it touches Forza Italia, at least according to what Repubblica writes, which it publishes excerpts from the minutes of the interrogations of Antonio Panzeri. We read in Repubblica: “«In 2019 Lara Comi called me asking for a favour, if I could collect a bag from her apartment in Brussels and put it aside». Panzeri receives the call in Milan, so he asks his assistant Giuseppe Meroni to collect the bag. «Meroni was looking for the bag, which he brought with him»”.

As Repubblica writes, “Panzeri recalls that Comi was later arrested in the” Canteen of the Poor” investigation. “Following the situation, I went to Meroni and we opened the bag. I saw some clothes and empty books inside, with cash between 60 and 70 thousand euros, I didn’t count them. So I took it all, decided to throw the money away in the trash. Meroni saw the money but he didn’t take anything »”.

Again in Repubbica, we read that “Panzeri says he spoke to Comi. «I just told her that the money was gone. (…) On the stock exchange, I told her that the case is closed and she didn’t tell me I asked for more. I don’t know where the money in this bag comes from.” As Repubblica explains, “the former MEP is therefore unable to reconstruct whether it was part of the 250 thousand euros deriving from the agreement with Qatar or a sum linked to other events”.

But according to Repubblica, Panzeri also speaks “of alleged Qatari funding for Susanna Camusso’s campaign as leader of the world union. “They tell me they would have gladly met her and helped her. I spoke to her in Milan and she tells me she is available for this meeting, which was held a few weeks later ». There was no talk of money but of aid to African unions and the Middle East”, explains Repubblica, who also accepts Camusso’s reply: “I was not asked to support Qatar in any way, nor was there ever any talk of money. I know that some donations have been received from other unions for poorer organisations. I wasn’t directly involved and I don’t know the details.”

