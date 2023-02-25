At least 13 people were killed and more than 20 injured in a road accident in eastern Pakistan’s Punjab province early Saturday morning, said senior police official Rizwan Omar Gondal.

Gondal told local media that the accident took place on the M5 highway near Rukanpur district of Rahim Yar Khan district. He explained that a small passenger bus overturned on the highway due to the explosion of a tire, then a large speeding bus and a jeep collided with it, killing 13 people at the scene.

Rescue teams and police rushed to the scene, and the bodies of the dead and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. Hospital officials said the death toll could rise, given that many of the injured are in critical condition.