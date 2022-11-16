A fleet of luxurious yachts in the port of dubai It is part of the five-star options offered by the neighboring Arab Emirates to wealthier football fans who want to attend the Qatar World Cup with style, but the price of a beer is the subject to know.

The city of United Arab Emirates, Located an hour’s flight from Qatar, it is one of the Gulf destinations hoping to capitalize on an influx of fans looking for more accommodation options and easier access to alcohol.

A few hours before the start of the great soccer event, some luxury companies have found a gold mine: everything possible is being done so that this wealthy clientele, who have no tickets but thousands of dollars to spend, can watch the games on a giant screen from the upper deck of a yacht in exchange for crazy sums.

“This costs $20,000 (19,200 euros) for a night’s rent,” the head of marketing for AFP told AFP. Xclusive Yachts, Jainney Thakker.

With signature Dubai luxury, the three-story, 43-meter-long ship features a giant screen, a Jacuzzi, a bar and a lounge with L-shaped canapés on a leopard-print rug.

“We have a chef on board who proposes dishes from around the world,” as well as “unlimited champagne,” adds Thakker.

hit to the pocket

People who will go to Qatar are worried about how expensive it is, but more so because in that country selling liquor is difficult.

Although you can buy, because there are restrictions. But maybe the issue is not that, it is the cost.

People who are ready for the world Cup He has visited special sites and they warn about the value of it.