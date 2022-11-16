“The walking dead”, the series created by Robert Kirkman, launched its eleventh and final season. With this, it will mark the end of this post-capolyptic world plagued by zombies, after 12 years and 11 installments.

Not all the characters survived; however, those who did must deal with the decisive battle in chapter 24, titled “Rest In Peace.” Next, we share everything you need to know about its launch.

When does chapter 24 of “The walking dead” 11 come out?

The end of “The walking dead” is scheduled to premiere on November 20, 2022.

Where to see the last episode of the series?

“TWD” is now available on AMC+ and no longer on Fox, unlike in previous years. If you do not have this service, you will have to wait for its launch on AMC.

In the case of Latin America, the followers of the program will be able to see it on Star Plus.

What is “The walking dead″ 11 about?

Alexandria is severely compromised and has been reduced to ruins. Now, everyone is fighting to reforest it and feed its growing number of residents, including Maggie and her new group, the Guardians.

Who is who?