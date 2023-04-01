Saturday, April 1, 2023
Qatar World Cup 2022: this is how you can watch the unpublished Fifa documentary for free

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 1, 2023
in Sports
Qatar World Cup 2022: this is how you can watch the unpublished Fifa documentary for free


Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi celebrates the 800th goal of his sports career.

Photo:

Juan Mabromata. AFP

Lionel Messi celebrates the 800th goal of his sports career.

The production brings moments never seen by the spectators of the matches.

Four months after its closure, the Qatar World Cup continues to have open chapters. This is demonstrated by the documentary ‘Written in the stars’, a Fifa production that came to make football fans vibrate with unseen details of the first Cup held on Arab soil.

FIFA documentary

FIFA headquarters in Zurich

Photo:

Eph. WEATHER Archive

“This is the story of the Qatari people, welcoming the world to their country during November and December 2022 to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It is the story of fans from all continents and time zones, who turn their eyes to the incredible drama unfolding in Qatar.“, announces the body that governs world football in its synopsis of the product.

“It is the story of a historic achievement for the Arab world and ultimately a story that was written in the stars as Lionel Messi, one of the greatest players in football history, led Argentina to glory in one of the most unforgettable football matches ever played”reads in the text.

Well, in line with its latest initiatives, Fifa has decided that ‘Written in the stars’ is free to access. Those interested can watch the documentary on the Fifa+ application, the same platform where matches from other Cups can be viewed.

