Qatar World Cup 2022: this is how you can watch the unpublished Fifa documentary for free

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Lionel Messi celebrates the 800th goal of his sports career.
Juan Mabromata. AFP
Lionel Messi celebrates the 800th goal of his sports career.
The production brings moments never seen by the spectators of the matches.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Four months after its closure, the Qatar World Cup continues to have open chapters. This is demonstrated by the documentary ‘Written in the stars’, a Fifa production that came to make football fans vibrate with unseen details of the first Cup held on Arab soil.
FIFA documentary
“This is the story of the Qatari people, welcoming the world to their country during November and December 2022 to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It is the story of fans from all continents and time zones, who turn their eyes to the incredible drama unfolding in Qatar.“, announces the body that governs world football in its synopsis of the product.
“It is the story of a historic achievement for the Arab world and ultimately a story that was written in the stars as Lionel Messi, one of the greatest players in football history, led Argentina to glory in one of the most unforgettable football matches ever played”reads in the text.
Well, in line with its latest initiatives, Fifa has decided that ‘Written in the stars’ is free to access. Those interested can watch the documentary on the Fifa+ application, the same platform where matches from other Cups can be viewed.
More news
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Qatar #World #Cup #watch #unpublished #Fifa #documentary #free
Leave a Reply