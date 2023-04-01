Former porn actress involved in alleged bribery case claims to be receiving threats from supporters of the former president

Stormy Daniels, a former porn star who was allegedly bribed by Donald Trump in 2016, said the former president’s formal indictment shows he “no longer untouchable”. However, she reveals that she fears the reaction of supporters of the Republican, who is currently a pre-candidate for the Presidency of the United States.

In an interview with The Times, Daniels said whatever the outcome of the Trump trial is, it will trigger a wave of violence.. “There is the potential for good things to come, but either way, a lot of bad things will come as well.” stated the actress.

Daniels claims that since the news of Trump’s indictment was released, she began to receive several threats of violence on her social media, phone and email.

Donald Trump, was indicted on Thursday (30.mar) in the case involving the porn actress. A Manhattan Criminal Court jury in New York voted to prosecute the Republican. Trump is the 1st former US president to face criminal charges. The official decision and full details of the charges are expected to be announced in the coming days.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

On March 18, Trump said on his social media account Truth Social who expected to be arrested on March 21. In your Publicationthe republican did not present evidence or details about what would be the accusation that could lead to his arrest.

The case, however, is about an alleged payment of US$ 130,000 made to porn actress Stormy Daniels. The money would have been given to her during Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016 so that Daniels would not publicize an alleged extramarital affair between her and the former president. The Republican denies the allegations.

The episode became public in 2018 after the Wall Street Journal published a reportage revealing that Trump’s then-lawyer Michael Cohen allegedly made the payment in October 2016.

In 2018, Cohen became pleaded guilty having given the money and named Trump as responsible. According to the lawyer, the payments were arranged because Trump was “Very worried about how [as alegações de um caso extraconjugal] would affect the election. For the actions, Cohen was sentenced to 3 years in prison.

At the time, the New York District Attorney’s office opened a criminal investigation into Trump’s role in the case. Prosecutor Alvin Bragg is responsible for the investigation that led to the indictment of the republican.

The payment itself would not be illegal. But the suspicion is that, by reimbursing Cohen, Trump recorded in his company’s accounts, the Trump Organizationsuch as attorney fees.

That way, Bragg can accuse the former president of falsifying the company’s business records. The DA’s office could also indict Trump for violating campaign finance rules, as the falsification of the documents could be related to the 2016 election campaign.

On March 13 of this year, Cohen testified before a grand jury in the Manhattan Criminal Court set up to hear the case. He said that the matter was not a question of “revenge” against Trump.

“My position is that, at the end of the day, Donald Trump needs to be held accountable for his dirty deeds, if indeed that is how the events unfolded.”, Cohen told reporters after wrapping up his testimony. The information is from CNN.

On March 21, Trump criticized Cohen. “In the history of our country, there has never been a more harmful or less credible witness in a trial than the criminally disbarred attorney, Michael Cohen”he said.