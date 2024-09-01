Qatar | Stubb Yella about the emir’s visit: Problems are not solved only with like-minded people

Qatar|According to Stubb, during the meeting, human rights will “definitely” also be discussed.

1.9. 20:04

President Alexander Stubb commented on Sunday Question time of the President of the Republic – in the program Yelella with the Emir of Qatar by Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani upcoming official visit to Finland.

Stubb was asked what kind of cooperation Finland can do with a state that is known for its weak human rights and freedom of speech situation and the weak state of democracy.

“Value-based realism largely involves acting on the basis of our own values, but we understand that the world’s major problems, such as wars in the Middle East, for example, cannot be solved only with countries that agree with us,” said Stubb.

He added that soft influence also includes the fact that the Emir of Qatar sees what the Finnish free society is like. For example, according to Stubb, there will be a discussion about human rights “for sure”.

“I’ve noticed that through questions you get to the root of problems quite well.”

The visit will take place next Thursday and Friday and will be hosted by President Stubb. The emir will also meet the speaker of the parliament Jussi Halla-ahon (ps) and the Prime Minister Petteri Orpon (cook).

Office of the President has previously said that during the visit, the deepening of political and economic cooperation between the countries and the wars in Ukraine and Gaza will be discussed.

From Stubb also asked for insight into Qatar’s hopes to host the Olympics in 2036. Scholar of Islam and the Middle East Susanne Dahlgren rated at HS on Sundaythat the emir would also seek support from Finland for Qatar’s Olympic dreams.

Stubb said it’s premature to think about it.

“I discussed the chairman of the Olympic Committee by Thomas Bach with, and there was clearly pressure to move away from authoritarian countries. But these are really difficult decisions of the Olympic Committee, let’s see what comes out of it.”