Third evening of the 2024 Sanremo Festival, with the second part of competing singers and international guest Russel Crowe who good-naturedly “makes fun” of his colleague John Travolta

Peak ratings for Sanremo Festival 2024 also in third evening. After the controversy with John Travolta's Qua Qua Dance, many viewers tuned in to understand what they would have made the Gladiator, Russell Crowe, do. There was also great anticipation for the co-host, the Sicilian comedian Teresa Mannino, as well as for the performance of the second group of competing singers, presented by colleagues who performed the evening before. What happened on Thursday on the Ariston stage?

It all starts with Amadeus returning to talk about John Travolta case, making a mea culpa because, due to that questionable sketch and the controversy over his shoes, there hasn't been enough talk about Giovanni Allevi. This evening, Sicilian comedian Teresa Mannino accompanied him brilliantly, winning everyone over with her splendid irony.

There was also great anticipation for the guests, from Eros Ramazzotti on stage 40 years after his participation with the song Terra Promessa: the singer dedicated the song to all the children forced to live in war zones. But everyone's eyes were on Russell Crowe, who performed with his band and made fun of what happened to his colleague the night before: mentioning Travolta, he mimes the gesture of the ducks and everyone bursts out laughing.

Stefano Massini and Paolo Jannacci they bring the song L'uomo nel lampo to the stage, dedicated to all the deaths at work in Italy. Following this, Gianni Morandi enchants the Ariston stage by singing and entertaining everyone.

In the meantime, the 15 singers of the second round are performing, presented by the 15 colleagues who performed on the second evening of Sanremo 2024. Still holding court among the performers is the FantaSanremo: what didn't they invent for the pencil bonus of the evening!

Sanremo Festival 2024, third evening: the final ranking

Only after the appearance on stage of all the competing singers and all the expected guests, including Sabrina Ferilli, who presents the fiction Gloria, and Edoardo Leo, there to talk about the TV series Il Clandestino, the ranking finally arrives at 1.30 of the third evening.

The top five of the third evening of Sanremo 2024, with the vote of the Radio jury and televoting, sees first Angelina Mango with La Noia, followed by Ghali with Casa Mia, Alessandra Amoroso with Finoto qui, Il Tre with Fragili, Mr Rain with Two Swings.