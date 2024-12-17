During the fall and winter season, when temperatures are lower and rainfall is abundant, it is common for humidity levels to increase at home, even creating condensation in the form of small droplets on the glass of the window, something that happens due to the difference in temperature between the inside and outside of the home.

It may seem that these drops are harmless, but the truth is that the high level of humidity inside the rooms of a home can cause problems, as is the case of mold that accumulates on the walls, creating stains. Likewise, bedding, towels, curtains, and hanging clothing can catch bad smells which are then very difficult to remove.

To avoid these humidity problems, you can write down one of the most traditional homemade tricks, one of those that our grandmothers already used. It is not a new trick, but it is very effective and, in addition, easy to do and does not cost much money, thus avoiding having to buy or use new inventions on the market that are much more expensive.

The rice and salt trick

Specifically, it is the rice and salt trick, two homemade ingredients that everyone has in their kitchen. Both foods are known for the good solution they present when it comes to absorbing moisture. In fact, you’ve probably heard that when a device like a mobile phone falls into water, you have to put it in rice to dry it and remove all the moisture.

Well, basically, the trick is to place a bowl or a cloth bag, preferably cotton, with salt or rice inside. This container must be place on the windowsillwhich is the place closest to the glass itself, where water droplets accumulate.

Of course, it must be taken into account that it will be necessary renew every two or three days (depending on the level of condensation) the amount of rice or salt that has been placed next to the window, since the absorption capacity is reduced and may lose effectiveness if it is not changed frequently.