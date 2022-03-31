This is the distribution of the drums for the World Cup draw

Qatar- 2022, which takes place on Friday in Doha, after its constitution through the Fifa classification published this Thursday.

Pot One: (seeded): Qatar (host country), Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain and Portugal.

Pot 2: Mexico, Holland, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, United States and Croatia.

Pot 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea and Tunisia.



Pot 4: Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, winner of Wales – Scotland or Ukraine, winner of New Zealand – Costa Rica, winner of Peru – United Arab Emirates or Australia.



AFP