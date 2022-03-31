Russian troops “are not withdrawing from Ukraine, but repositioning”. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this during a press conference in Brussels. “According to our intelligence – he said – Russian units are not retreating, but repositioning. Russia is trying to regroup, resupply and strengthen its offensive in the Donbass region.” At the same time, according to Stoltenberg, “Russia is maintaining its pressure on Kiev and other cities. So we can expect more offensive actions, which will bring even more suffering”.

Stoltenberg then points out that it is “wrong” to divide the defense of NATO’s east flank from what the Alliance does in the Atlantic, given that activities in the west quadrant also count for the defense of the eastern flank. “We are all together, we are one alliance”. Furthermore, Russia “has increased its presence in the south: we see it in Libya, Syria and elsewhere. We have increased our presence in the east, but we must have a 360-degree approach, to face challenges from all directions”.