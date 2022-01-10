During his meeting with Prime Minister Najla Boden, the Tunisian president said that the Brotherhood leader and the security official, who were placed under house arrest and were supposed to be in prison, “but we are not judges to put them there.”

The Tunisian president said in statements on Monday: “There is no government of judges or a state of judges, but there are judges of the Tunisian state who apply the law.”

The Tunisian president stressed that his government “does not target the judiciary, but the judiciary and judges cannot be turned into legislators, and we ask them to reveal the facts.”

Qais Saeed said: “The judiciary has documents condemning those involved in crimes of treason, connections and financing from abroad, and the punishment is death.”

A week ago, the Tunisian Ministry of Interior placed Brotherhood leader and former Minister of Justice Noureddine al-Buhairi, who is responsible for the secret apparatus of the Ennahda movement, under house arrest, on charges of a terrorist nature related to the deportation of Tunisian youth to hotbeds of tension.