The sales from Xbox Series X | S at the moment they are superior compared to previous generations of Xbox, and all this is due to the pandemic: he declared it Phil Spencer during an interview with the New York Times.

We talked a few weeks ago about the semiconductor crisis and how some factors have also influenced the gaming market, making certain products literally unobtainable: a situation that Spencer knows very well.

“The substantial growth in gaming came as a surprise to us,” the Xbox chief said. “The stocks available have never been so large, it is the demand that is exaggeratedly high for all of us. ”

“Right now we have sold more units belonging to the current generation of Xbox, that is Xbox Series X And Xbox Series S, compared to any previous generation, “added Spencer.

In short, if and when the situation of the international markets normalizes, hopefully between now and the end of the year, most likely the Xbox installed base will be very large: much more than in the past.