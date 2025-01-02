PwC has once again led the financial advisory market in Mergers and Acquisitions in Spain (M&A) by number of operations in 2024, for the thirteenth consecutive year. This was stated by the ‘big four’ in a statement, based on the main annual rankings prepared by LSEG (formerly Refinitiv), Mergermarket, Dealogic and Bloomberg.

According to LSEG (formerly Refinitiv), PwC has advised on a total of 208 transactions and is ahead of Deloitte (196), KPMG (17), Morgan Stanley (16), Rothschild (16), Santander Corporate & Investment Banking ( 16), AZ Capital (13), JP Morgan (12), Lazard (11) and Houlihan Lokey (11). In the ranking by value, PwC is among the top ten advisors with a combined value of 6,245 million dollars

The Mergermarket ranking also reflects the leadership of PwC, which has advised a total of 199 operations, compared to 198 for Deloitte, 34 for Alantra, 28 for EY, 26 for KPMG, 21 for Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, 17 from BDO and Norgestion, 16 from JP Morgan and 15 from Houlihan Lokey.

The Dealogic ranking also includes PwC as the most active financial advisor in the transaction market, which has advised a total of 132 operations, compared to 116 for Deloitte, 25 for EY, 20 for Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, 19 from Alantra, 18 from KPMG and 16 from JP Morgan.

The Bloomberg ranking also places PwC as the leader with 130 operations, followed by EY (47), Santander Corporate & Investment Banking (19), Alantra (19), Rothschild (16), KPMG (15) and Norgestion (15).