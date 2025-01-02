This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Friday, January 3, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

Today you are going to pay more attention than usual to your dreams and illusions, and also to your intimate life and feelings, in general. It’s not going to be a bad day, quite the opposite, but seeing how you would have liked your life to be and comparing it to what you really have will inspire some moments of melancholy.

Taurus

Venus, your ruling planet, will transit, from now on, in a more harmonious and favorable position for you, attracting luck and joy through your friendships, even a friendship could end up becoming that love that you had for so long. expecting. Luck through relationships.

Gemini

The great moment you are experiencing, thanks to the influence of Jupiter, will increase even more due to a magnificent transit of Venus, which will enhance your luck and opportunities a little more, both in mundane and material matters as well as in love and more serious matters. intimate. It will be a great time to take initiatives.

Cancer

Today Christmas brings you a small gift, a magnificent transit of Venus, which will last a few weeks, and will improve your luck in matters of the heart, especially if you have to take a trip or live abroad. A better and somewhat more harmonious, or pleasurable, period is going to begin from today for you.

Leo

Everything indicates that this is going to be the most favored sign throughout the day today, as long as you do something on your part, of course. Venus will begin, starting today, to make a luckier transit, which will bring you excellent news for your love life, either to bring you a new love, or to improve the one you have.

Virgo

The influence of the stars will improve something more for you, thanks to a more beneficial transit of Venus, which will favor your happiness, whether in love, family, your most intimate friendships or, simply, it will help you feel better about yourself and enjoy greater peace, serenity or a more positive outlook on life and things.

Pound

A favorable transit of Venus will mean that over a few weeks you will enjoy a somewhat more harmonious and fortunate situation in your work, and for all your worldly affairs in general. You will receive support or help that you do not expect, and you could even find love in the field of your work, or related to it.

Scorpio

Today is a lucky day for you, because Venus will begin to transit in a very favorable position, and it will do so for a few weeks, attracting you numerous moments of pleasure and happiness in love. And if you don’t have a partner, there is a good chance that you will find one throughout the month of January.

Sagittarius

The happy and fortunate planet Venus will transit during this month of January through a sector closely related to family and home affairs, attracting you happiness and more pleasant experiences in all these areas. At last many of the problems that had caused abundant sleeplessness and concern will be solved.

Capricorn

The week will end with happiness and harmony for you, and also with good news, or dispositions, in your work and everything material in general. Furthermore, from now on, a favorable transit of Venus will be of great help to you in all your relationships and social contacts, it will help you get those around you to do what you want.

Aquarium

Starting today, and for a few weeks, a favorable transit of Venus will bring you a little more luck in everything related to money and material matters in general, and will also be of great help for your initiatives. that you take in that direction. It will also make your dreams in love come true.

Pisces

Starting today, Venus will begin to transit through your sign, which can be a real Christmas gift for you, since it will make your life much more pleasant and will make many dreams come true, especially those related to the future. love and intimate life. It will make the month of January better for you.