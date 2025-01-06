There is no better smokescreen than the signing of a forward. Sevilla’s grotesque match in Almería has shown how much there is still to do in this winter market. García Pimienta is caught hand and foot when the initial plan fails, since the poor quality of the short Sevilla squad means that there are no great alternatives to give a twist to the games that are going uphill. Thus, Sevilla has arrived at this month of January with its tongue hanging out, out of the Copa del Rey and warning about its shortcomings, hence the speed in closing the signing of Juninho. Sevilla reached an agreement yesterday with Qarabag to acquire the services of their star striker. The Arzerbaijanis were not very willing to let go of this player who scored 31 goals last season and who already had ten this season. The Seville club has had to present up to three offers to satisfy Qarabag. Also, everything must be said, Juninho has done a lot on his part to make the deal come to fruition. In addition to openly declaring his desire to play for Sevilla and declaring his rebellion, the attacker will put one million of the four million agreed between both clubs out of his own pocket. In this way, Sevilla will pay a total of three million euros for his transfer, one million more than what was initially intended by the sports management. However, the Brazilian was Víctor Orta’s favorite option to replace the slippage of the signing of Kelechi Iheanacho. The Nigerian striker has a foot and a half away from the Seville club, which intends to completely separate itself from the player this January. Iheanacho’s agents would have found a new destination for the player, although it has not yet emerged how they will proceed in this regard, whether by terminating the contract or transferring the player until the month of June. Returning to Juninho, the deal also includes an extra million in variables. If Sevilla qualifies for the Champions League, Qarabag will receive an extra 250,000 euros. So it can be assumed that the forward will sign for the remainder of the season and three more seasons. Within the negotiation it has also been agreed that Qarabag will receive 20 percent of the sale of the player, as long as this operation exceeds four million euros. That is, this percentage only applies in the event that there is a capital gain. Rejection of FlamengoIn this way, Juninho is expected to arrive in the capital of Seville this week to sign his contract and be presented as a new Sevilla player. A dream fulfilled for the Brazilian, who has rejected a succulent offer from Flamengo to join the Nervión club, as this media reported. Sevilla trusts the performance of this forward, who despite playing in a minor league, has shown very high physical performance both in the league competition and in the Champions League and Europa League duels, which he has played in recent months. . And Orta has not wanted to fall into the same mistake as with Iheanacho or Mariano Díaz, talented players but who, for one reason or another, are no longer physically at the level required by elite football. The sporting director himself flew to Baku to check if the reports he had received about this forward were correct. Since then, Sevilla’s priority has been to acquire his services. With this aspect already covered, the Sevilla club’s attention is to bring in Rubén Vargas, an operation that is taking hold. The Augsburg winger has been on the radar of the sports management for months, since he is free in June and the player’s intention is to change scene. The operation is still alive, but from the negotiation environment they admit that it is not advanced at all. While this matter is being resolved, Sevilla has a new need for this month of January: a left back. The return to Brighton of Valentín Barco after six months on loan has left a gap in this lane. Although at first, Sevilla intends to play with Adrià Pedrosa and Kike Salas, the latest performances of the Sevilla youth player in this position have shown the need to better shore up the left side. However, for a third incorporation to occur, it is essential that some of the players who are in the starting box take the final step. This is the case of Gonzalo Montiel, who is very close to heading to Argentina and donning the River Plate jersey with his former teammate Marcos Acuña. Suso, Marcao and Pedro Ortiz are other names indicated by the Sevilla coach for their possible departure from the entity. In the case of the Cádiz native, who fulfills his contract in June and can now sign with any club, it is striking that he did not enjoy a single minute against Almería. Even more so, taking into account the need that the team showed when it came to generating dangerous chances in the rival goal.

