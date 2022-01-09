Russian President Vladimir Putin will be promptly informed of the results of the preliminary Russian-American meeting held in Geneva prior to the main talks on security guarantees. This was announced on Sunday, January 9, by the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov.

“The President will be informed in a timely manner,” he said in response to a question whether Putin has already been reported on the results of the conversation.

Earlier on Sunday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, following the preliminary part of the talks with the United States in Geneva on security guarantees, called the conversation with American representatives amazing, but at the same time difficult and business-like.

Answering the question whether there is optimism in connection with the upcoming negotiations, Ryabkov said that he is always guided by optimism and does not lose it.

Prior to that, on Sunday, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, speaking about the possibility of reaching agreements in the negotiations on security guarantees, said that “there are always chances.”

However, the US administration does not expect breakthroughs in Russian-American security negotiations.

On January 9, a Russian delegation arrived in Geneva to participate in talks with the United States on security guarantees. The interdepartmental delegation included representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. On the part of the Russian diplomatic service, it is headed by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov. American diplomacy will be represented by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

Sergei Ryabkov pointed out that the West must unilaterally abandon NATO expansion, as well as liquidate the formed military infrastructure.

As Ryabkov noted, Moscow is going to the meeting “not with outstretched hand”, the Russian side has a “clearly formulated task” that it will solve on its own terms.