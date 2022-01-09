The Main Directorate of EMERCOM of Russia in the Chechen Republic denied information about an explosion at a tank farm in Gudermes. It is reported by RIA News…

“This is false information. We clarify why the TV channel believed the incomprehensible video on social networks and put the news. We are specifying what incidents of recent years this video sequence has been formed from, ”the rescue department told the agency.

On January 9, REN TV reported about an emergency at a tank farm in Chechnya. According to media reports, after the explosion, one of the tanks was destroyed and a fire started.

On January 5, an explosion was reported at a gas processing plant in the city of Svobodny. Later, the press service of the enterprise reported that at the GPP there was “a local ignition of gas at one of the installations during commissioning under load.”