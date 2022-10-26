The risk of a world conflict is “very high”. This was stated this Wednesday by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, in a videoconference with intelligence chiefs of former Soviet republics. “The potential for conflict around the world, and at a regional level, remains very high. New risks and challenges for collective security are appearing, mainly as a result of the strong aggravation of the international geopolitical confrontation, “said the head of the Kremlin, for which he has recommended increasing security around critical infrastructures, according to the ‘ Huffington Post’.

The statements take place on the same day that Moscow carries out military exercises with “massive” firing of nuclear missiles under Putin’s supervision at a military base on the Kamchatka peninsula, in the far east of the country, in response to a hypothetical enemy incursion. with atomic weapons.

Similarly, Russia has insisted on Ukraine’s plans to use a dirty bomb – a conventional explosive enriched with radioactive material that is released when the device explodes; an accusation that the West rejects and that even reproaches Moscow as an excuse for further escalation. In this sense, Putin affirmed that kyiv has plans to use this type of weaponry and also to obtain nuclear weapons – although he assures that the neighboring country does not harbor them because it handed over its arsenal when the former Soviet Union disintegrated. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov also stated that his government will continue to “vigorously” defend before the international community its suspicions that Ukraine intends to detonate a dirty bomb.