The head of Zelensky’s office, Yermak, announced a new exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine and Russia held another exchange of prisoners. During the new exchange, the Ukrainian side received the body of one of the killed foreign mercenaries. About it writes RBC with reference to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

According to Yermak, Kyiv received nine privates and sergeants and one officer. In addition, the body of American mercenary Joshua Alan Jones, who fought on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), was handed over to the Ukrainian side. On August 27, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) announced its readiness to transfer the body of an American who died in Ukraine to his homeland.

Moscow, in turn, did not report the exchange. RBC asked Alexei Zlovedov, press secretary of the Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia, Tatyana Moskalkova, for a comment. The representative of Moskalkova did not have any information on the exchange.

On October 17, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that 110 citizens who were held captive in Ukraine had been returned to Russia. According to the Ministry of Defense, 72 of those returned are sailors. According to the interim head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, the exchange with Kyiv took place in a 110 to 110 format.