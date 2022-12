Russian President Vladimir Putin 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday (25) that Russia is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine, but that Kiev and its allies are not willing to talk. The conflict has now entered its 11th month.

“We are ready to negotiate with all participants in this process about some acceptable results, but that is their problem – it is not us who refuse negotiations, it is they,” Putin said in an interview with state TV, according to state news agency Tass. He also pledged that Moscow troops would destroy US Patriot missiles being sent to Ukraine.

After the interview, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Putin needed to “get back to reality” and recognize that it is Russia that does not want to negotiate. “Russia single-handedly attacked Ukraine and is killing citizens,” tweeted Mykhailo Podolyak. “Russia does not want negotiations, but tries to avoid responsibility.”