Fires | A moment of prayer at the ruins of the Rautjärvi church on Shrove Tuesday

The prayer time will be held in the church parking lot at 3 p.m.

in South Karelia Ruokolahti parish organizes a moment of prayer on Shrove Tuesday. The event will be held next to the ruins of the Rautjärvi church, which was destroyed in a fire on Christmas Day.

Bishop of the Diocese of Mikkeli Seppo Häkkinen hold a moment of prayer in the parking lot at 3 p.m.

“Just when Christians all over the world are celebrating the birth of Christ, the home church dear to the people of Rautjärvi is destroyed. The building may disappear quickly, but the message of God born as a man at Christmas remains,” says Häkkinen in the press release.

The event is organized together with South Karelia’s social and health district Eksoten. There are church employees and a representative of the municipality. After the moment of prayer, it is possible to talk with Eksote and the parishioners. You can contact Eksoten’s chat support even earlier.

The police suspect a crime in the fire that destroyed the more than 140-year-old Rautjärvi church on Christmas morning.

A service was going on in the church at the time. No one was injured in the fire.

Police on Sunday evening also told about another fire that happened in Rautjärvi, where a residential building located on Torsantie was completely destroyed in the fire. A body was found near the burnt residential building.

The police are investigating the connection between the two fires that happened on Christmas Day.