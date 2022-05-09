Putin refers to the invasion of Ukraine on Victory Day

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Vladimir Putin, President of Russia.
Alexei Danichev. EFE
Vladimir Putin, President of Russia.
The president noted that his army was fighting in Ukraine to “defend the homeland.”
May 09, 2022, 05:00 AM
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that his army was fighting in the Ukraine to defend the “fatherland” against an “unacceptable threat” posed by its Western-backed neighbor.
“I address our armed forces: you fight for the homeland, for your future“, he assured from Red Square, in front of thousands of soldiers participating in the May 9 parade that commemorates the victory over the Nazis in 1945. He added that everything possible must be done to prevent a repetition of “the horror of a new world war.
Russian President Vladimir Putin assured today, in the middle of Victory Day, that Russia has made a “preemptive” attack in Ukraine in the face of NATO’s threat and the West, and assured that it was “a necessary measure” and the “only possible” in this situation, defending its military intervention in the European country.
“We have seen how military infrastructures are deployed, how hundreds of foreign experts worked in Ukraine, how they were supplying NATO weapons. The danger was growing every day. Russia carried out a preventive attack, it was a necessary measure and the only possible one in this situation. A decision of a sovereign and independent country,” he said in his speech on Red Square for Victory Day over Nazi Germany.
