Tuesday, May 10, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Putin refers to the invasion of Ukraine on Victory Day

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 9, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia.

Photo:

Alexei Danichev. EFE

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia.

The president noted that his army was fighting in Ukraine to “defend the homeland.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that his army was fighting in the Ukraine to defend the “fatherland” against an “unacceptable threat” posed by its Western-backed neighbor.

See also  Young Ajax after victory over Jong FC Utrecht to fourth place, Young PSV hurts Almere

I address our armed forces: you fight for the homeland, for your future“, he assured from Red Square, in front of thousands of soldiers participating in the May 9 parade that commemorates the victory over the Nazis in 1945. He added that everything possible must be done to prevent a repetition of “the horror of a new world war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin assured today, in the middle of Victory Day, that Russia has made a “preemptive” attack in Ukraine in the face of NATO’s threat and the West, and assured that it was “a necessary measure” and the “only possible” in this situation, defending its military intervention in the European country.

We have seen how military infrastructures are deployed, how hundreds of foreign experts worked in Ukraine, how they were supplying NATO weapons. The danger was growing every day. Russia carried out a preventive attack, it was a necessary measure and the only possible one in this situation. A decision of a sovereign and independent country,” he said in his speech on Red Square for Victory Day over Nazi Germany.

See also  Debanhi Escobar: taxi driver gives new details of the journey with the young woman

More news

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Putin #refers #invasion #Ukraine #Victory #Day

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Itaú Unibanco has 15% higher recurring income in the 1st quarter - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.