SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Itaú Unibanco announced on Monday that it had recurring net income in the first quarter of 7.36 billion reais, up 15.1% year-on-year, as growth in its portfolio of loans accelerated.

The number of the country’s biggest bank was in line with the expectation of profit of 7.35 billion of the average of analysts consulted by Refinitiv.

(By Gabriel Araujo)

