Russian President Putin instructed the Foreign Intelligence Service to monitor Poland’s plans for Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed intelligence to monitor Poland’s plans for Ukraine. This is reported TASS.

The instruction of the head of state was given to the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergei Naryshkin during a meeting of the Security Council.

Putin recalled that thanks to the actions of Stalin, Warsaw in the past acquired a lot of land and now Poland expects to “tear off a fatter piece” from Ukraine “under the NATO umbrella”. He, turning to Naryshkin, expressed the hope that the Russian special services would follow the development of the situation.

On July 12, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service said that the conditions for negotiations on Ukraine should still be ripe. In his opinion, negotiations will be possible sooner or later.