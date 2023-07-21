Google has raised the cost of the monthly fee of subscriptions YouTube Premium from $11.99 to $13.99 and by YouTube Music Premium from $9.99 to $10.99 in the US.

For the moment the increases do not involve theItalybut it’s likely only a matter of time.

“We are updating the pricing for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium members in the US to continue providing great service and features,” a YouTube representative said in a statement.

“We believe the new price reflects the value of YouTube Premium, which allows members to enjoy ad-free YouTube with background and offline playback and uninterrupted access to over 100 million songs with the YouTube Music app.”