Russian President Vladimir Putin on the air of the program “Evening Urgant” on Channel One presented the Russians with the performance of his favorite group “Lube”. The New Year’s edition was released on Saturday, January 1, in the form of the Chao 2021! Music festival.

At the end of the program, the Russian leader spoke against the backdrop of the Colosseum, congratulating the Russians on the New Year in Italian, his speech was accompanied by subtitles. “And I give everyone the performance of my favorite band. Please! ”, The head of state concluded his speech.

After that, the soloist of the group Nikolai Rastorguev appeared on the screen with a guitar. Against the background of changing old paintings with Italian landmarks, the Lyube group performed their song From the Volga to the Yenisei in Italian.

Also in this issue, the presenter Alla Mikheeva jokingly announced the “harassment” of her colleague Ivan Urgant. Introducing Mikheeva, Urgant called her “gorgeous, sexy, princess of sex and the most sexy.” After that Mikheeva was indignant: “I’m tired of you objectifying my body! Now is the 21st century! Your compliments can be regarded as harassment! “