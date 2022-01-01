The State of Rio currently has 201 suspected cases of the omicron variant being investigated, as reported on Saturday, 1st, the State Health Department of Rio. The samples were collected in 13 municipalities in Rio, the largest in the capital, with 177 suspects.

Of the total suspected cases, 159 were collected by municipal health units and will be sequenced by an accredited laboratory by Fiocruz. The forecast is for the result to come out by January 7th. Another 43 samples were collected by Rede DASA and are being sequenced by the network itself.

The Rio State Health Department also released the Covid-19 Risk Map, which shows that the state remains under the green flag, with very low risk for Covid-19 transmission. The survey indicates a drop of 48% in the number of deaths caused by the disease and 69% in hospitalizations. The analysis compares epidemiological weeks 50 (12th to 18th December) and 48 (28th November to 4th December).

The post Estado do Rio has 201 suspected cases of the Ômicron variant first appeared in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#State #Rio #suspected #cases #Ômicron #variant #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO