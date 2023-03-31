Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed ambassadors to Latvia and Estonia

Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed the ambassadors to Latvia and Estonia. The corresponding decrees No. 222 and 223 were signed by the head of state on Friday, March 31.

“To release Vanin Mikhail Valentinovich from the duties of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Latvia,” says in the text of one of the posted documents.

Similar decree came out in the name of Vladimir Lipaev, who represented the interests of Russia in the Republic of Estonia.

As clarifies TASS, Lipaev left Estonia in early February after Russia responded to the actions of the Estonian side by lowering the level of diplomatic relations. Latvia decided to support Estonia and made a similar decision.

According to the agency, Vanin has headed the Russian diplomatic mission in Latvia since September 2021, and his colleague Lipaev has served as the Russian ambassador to Estonia since December of that year.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed about the termination of the agreement between the Russian Federation and Estonia on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters.