Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Orthodox Christians and all citizens of the country on Merry Christmas. The message of the head of state on January 7 publishes press service The Kremlin.

The Russian leader emphasized the special moral meaning of Christmas, noting that this Christian holiday is one of the main and favorite ones.

“By uniting people around high spiritual ideals and values, it fills hearts with joy and bright hopes, inspires new achievements. And of course, with this holiday we associate good family traditions passed down from generation to generation, ”the President said.

As the head of state noted, the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian confessions of the country make a huge “constructive, truly selfless contribution to the preservation of our richest historical, patriotic, cultural heritage, to strengthening the institution of the family and educating young people.”

According to him, as a result of such activities, the interaction of citizens with state and public organizations is developing, interreligious dialogue is developing, great importance is attached to social service, charitable and educational initiatives.

“Such an important, multifaceted activity is worthy of sincere recognition,” Putin summed up.

The Russian leader celebrated Christmas at the Church of the Image of the Savior Not Made by Hands – the home church of his Novo-Ogarevo residence near Moscow.

The head of state traditionally visits a church outside the capital on Christmas Day. Last year he attended a service at the Church of St. Nicholas on Lipno near Veliky Novgorod. Then the Russian leader presented the church with the icon of the Lord Almighty.

In addition, Putin three times – in 2012, 2019 and 2020 – attended the Christmas service at the Transfiguration Cathedral in St. Petersburg.