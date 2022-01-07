Kiwior out of position loses the decisive balls. Erlic’s goal is not enough, on Sunday a delicate challenge against Genoa

Spice – Coach Thiago Motta is embittered because he hoped to extend the streak of positive results after the draw against Empoli and the victory in Naples. «In the first half we wanted to take advantage of the mistakes of the opponents in the setup phase. Instead Verona played very carefully. I’m sorry because in the final, after Erlic’s goal, we could have equalized, but Agudelo’s unjust expulsion took off the enthusiasm ».

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS